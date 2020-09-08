Hekimoğlu yeni bölüm bugün var mı? KANAL D 8 Eylül 2020 Yayın Akışı

Hekimoğlu bir kadının sesiyle irkilir. “Ateş!” Yıllardır görmediği, konuşmadığı ama vaktiyle çok değer verdiği biridir bu kadın… Onca zaman sonra tekrar karşısına çıkması da elbette sebepsiz değildir. Hekimoğlu’ndan öyle bir şey ister ki bir anda her şey durur. Sadece Hekimoğlu değil onu tanıyan herkes bu istekten tedirginlik duyacaktır. Peki, Hekimoğlu geçmişinden gelen bu kadını geri çevirebilecek midir?

Diğer yandan İpek hastanede yana yakıla Hekimoğlu’nu aramaktadır. Acil olarak üniversitede derse girmesini ister. Hekimoğlu bir anlaşma yapmadan tabii ki bunu kabul etmeyecektir. Bu ders hem öğrenciler için hem Hekimoğlu için benzersiz bir deneyim olur. Hekimoğlu ders boyunca geçmişini sorgulayacak ve kendisiyle ilgili birçok soru işaretini gün yüzüne çıkartacaktır.

Hekimoğlu’nun geçmişinden gelen kadın kim? Hekimoğlu’nun tekrar karşısına çıkma sebebi ne? İpek ve Hekimoğlu nasıl bir anlaşma yapacaklar? Hekimoğlu kendini sorgularken neleri gün yüzüne çıkartacak?

Hekimoğlu yeni bölümüyle Salı 20.00’de Kanal D’de...

Ates confronts the woman whom he has not seen for years!

Hekimoglu flinches with a woman’s voice; “Ates!”. This is a woman whom he has not seen and talked to, yet he cherished years ago. There is, of course, a reason for her return. She asks Hekimoglu for a favor which halts everything. Not only Hekimoglu but also everybody around him feels uneasy about this request. Will Hekimoglu be able to turn down this woman who comes from his past?

Meanwhile, Ipek looks for Hekimoglu in the hospital desperately. She needs him to give a lecture at the university. Hekimoglu takes advantage of the situation and does not accept it without making a deal.This lecture becomes a unique experience for both the students and Hekimoglu. He questions his past throughout the lecture and brings out lots of unsolved problems.

Who is the woman who comes from Hekimoglu’s past? Why has she showed up again? How will Hekimoglu and Ipek make a deal? What will Hekimoglu bring to light when he questions his past?

Hekimoglu returns on Tuesday at 8 pm on Kanal D!

YAYIN AKIŞI 8 EYLÜL 2020