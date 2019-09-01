Galatasaray fans greet Falcao at Turkish airport

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) - The Colombian forward Radamel Falcao arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, to a big welcome from Galatasaray fans.

OVER 25,000 Galatasaray fans flocked to Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport to welcome Falcao to Turkey, who is joining on a contract from Monaco, a French football club.

Galatasaray is a professional football club based in Istanbul.

The footballer arrived with his wife Lorelai Taron and two daughters.

Falcao told GSTV, the club's TV channel, that he is very happy to play for the Galatasaray.

“I thank God for this beautiful jersey and I am very happy," he said.