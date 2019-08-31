Sudan's al-Bashir admits receiving money from Saudi

Mohammed Amin
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – Sudan’s former President Omer al-Bashir has admitted, receiving secret money from the Gulf countries, namely Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The 75-year-old, former president, who was ousted in April in the wake of mass protests gave a statement on Saturday, after a judge formally charged him with illicit possession of foreign currency and corruption.
Bashir admitted that he secretly received $25 million from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman. ”I received the $25 million from the Saudi crown prince Mohamed bin Salman through my office manager Hatim Bakhit" he said.
He further said that the money in cash, was transported by a special plane from Saudi Arabia to Sudan.
Questioned in court for the first time, al-Bashir said he used the money for donations and not for his own benefit.
A lawyer for Bashir said that his client denied the charges against him and that witnesses for the defense would be presented at the next hearing.
The court rejected a request from al-Bashir's defense attorneys for his release on bail.
The trial was adjourned until Sept. 7.
Authorities allegedly found millions in foreign and domestic currency stockpiled at al-Bashir’s home after he was arrested in April.