Renault Kadjar'ın Merak Edilen Reklam Müziği
Fransız otomobil üreticisi Renault, ilk crossover modeli Kadjar’ı tanıttı. Captur modelindeki başarısı sonrası, crossover piyasasına bir model sunmaya karar veren Renault, atletik yapısı ve akıcı çizgileriyle Kadjar’ı tüm dünyaya gösterdi
Renault Kadjar reklamında çalan şarkı da en az bu güzel crossover kadar ilgi çekici. First Aid Kid’in My Silver Lining adlı şarkısı reklama oldukça uygun olmuş. Renault KADJAR reklamında çalan şarkının sözlerini sizlerle paylaşmak istiyoruz. Renault KADJAR Reklamında Çalan Şarkının Sözleri yazının devamında.
Renault KADJAR Reklamında Çalan Şarkının Sözleri
I don’t want to wait anymore I’m tired of looking for answers
Take me some place where there’s music and there’s laughter
I don’t know if I’m scared of dying
But I’m scared of living too fast, too slow
Regret, remorse, hold on, oh no I’ve got to go
There’s no starting over, no new beginnings, time races on
And you’ve just gotta keep on keeping on
Gotta keep on going, looking straight out on the road
Can’t worry ’bout what’s behind you or
What’s coming for you further up the road
I try not to hold on to what is gone, I try to do right what is wrong
I try to keep on keeping on
Yeah I just keep on keeping on
I hear a voice calling
Calling out for me
These shackles I’ve made in an attempt to be free
I won’t take the easy road
I’ve woken up in a hotel room, my worries as big as the moon
Having no idea who or what or where I am
Something good comes with the bad
A song’s never just sad
There’s hope, there’s a silver lining
Show me my silver lining
Show me my silver lining
I hear a voice calling
Calling out for me
These shackles I’ve made in an attempt to be free
Be it for reason, be it for love
I won’t take the easy road
I won’t take the easy road
The easy road, the easy road
Show me my silver lining, I try to keep on keeping on
Show me my silver lining, I try to keep on keeping on
Show me my silver lining, I try to keep on keeping on
Show me my silver lining, I try to keep on keeping on