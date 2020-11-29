Renault Kadjar'ın Merak Edilen Reklam Müziği

Renault Kadjar reklamında çalan şarkı da en az bu güzel crossover kadar ilgi çekici. First Aid Kid’in My Silver Lining adlı şarkısı reklama oldukça uygun olmuş. Renault KADJAR reklamında çalan şarkının sözlerini sizlerle paylaşmak istiyoruz. Renault KADJAR Reklamında Çalan Şarkının Sözleri yazının devamında.

Renault KADJAR Reklamında Çalan Şarkının Sözleri

I don’t want to wait anymore I’m tired of looking for answers

Take me some place where there’s music and there’s laughter

I don’t know if I’m scared of dying

But I’m scared of living too fast, too slow

Regret, remorse, hold on, oh no I’ve got to go

There’s no starting over, no new beginnings, time races on

And you’ve just gotta keep on keeping on

Gotta keep on going, looking straight out on the road

Can’t worry ’bout what’s behind you or

What’s coming for you further up the road

I try not to hold on to what is gone, I try to do right what is wrong

I try to keep on keeping on

Yeah I just keep on keeping on

I hear a voice calling

Calling out for me

These shackles I’ve made in an attempt to be free

Be it for reason, be it for love

I won’t take the easy road

I’ve woken up in a hotel room, my worries as big as the moon

Having no idea who or what or where I am

Something good comes with the bad

A song’s never just sad

There’s hope, there’s a silver lining

Show me my silver lining

Show me my silver lining

I hear a voice calling

Calling out for me

These shackles I’ve made in an attempt to be free

Be it for reason, be it for love

I won’t take the easy road

I won’t take the easy road

The easy road, the easy road

Show me my silver lining, I try to keep on keeping on

Show me my silver lining, I try to keep on keeping on

Show me my silver lining, I try to keep on keeping on

Show me my silver lining, I try to keep on keeping on