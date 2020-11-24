Hekimoğlu 26. bölüm HD Tek Parça full İzle - 24 Kasım Son Bölüm

Hekimoğlu, yıllar önce kaybettiği bir vakayla aynı semptomları gösteren hastanın peşine düşer. Ne var ki peşine düştüğü aslında İpek’in hastasıdır. Bir yandan hastanenin düzenlediği yardım balosundaki İpek’i oyalarken, bir yandan da hastalığın nedenini bulmak için riskli yolları dener. Hastanın durumunu tehlikeye atması onu İpek’le karşı karşıya getirecektir.

Diğer yandan Zeynep ve Mehmet Ali arasında gerilim tırmanır. Zeynep’le aynı vaka üzerine makale yazan Mehmet Ali’nin, makaleyi Zeynep’ten izinsiz yayımlaması ikiliyi arkadaşlıklarını sorgulama noktasına getirir.

Hekimoğlu bu defa hastayı kurtarabilecek mi? İpek kendi hastasını alan Hekimoğlu’na ne tepki verecek? Zeynep ve Mehmet Ali’nin arkadaşlığı sonlanacak mı?

Hekimoğlu yeni bölümüyle Salı 20.00’de Kanal D’de...

Hekimoglu Episode 26 Summary

Ates encounters the same challenging case after years!

Hekimoglu goes after a patient that has the same disease with the patient he had, and unfortunately, lost years ago. However, this case belongs to Ipek. As Hekimoglu stalls Ipek, who is in the hospital’s charity ball, he exhausts all options to find out the reason of the disease. The fact that he risks the patient’s life while trying to find the reason makes Ipek turn against Ates.

On the other hand, the tension between Zeynep and Mehmet Ali rises. Mehmet Ali, who writes an article on the same case with Zeynep, publishes the article. This causes Zeynep to question their friendship.

Will Hekimoglu be able to solve the case this time? How will Ipek approach Hekimoglu, who takes on her case? Will Mehmet Ali and Zeynep’s friendship be over?

Hekimoglu returns on Tuesday at 8 pm on Kanal D!