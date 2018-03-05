Spot market electricity prices for Tuesday, March 6

The highest electricity rate for one-megawatt hour in the day-ahead spot market for Tuesday will be 184.42 Turkish liras at 16.00 local time, the lowest will be 49.97 liras at 03.00 local time, according to official figures on Monday.

Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data for the trade volume in Monday's electricity market decreased by 15.29 percent to 62.90 million liras compared to Saturday.

The arithmetical and weighted average price of electricity for the day-ahead spot market on Tuesday is calculated as 140.99 liras and 145 liras, respectively.

The highest electricity price on the day-ahead spot market for one-megawatt hour for Monday was 215.77 Turkish liras at 11.00 and 20.00 local time, the lowest was 60.65 liras at 03.00 local time.

US$1 equals 3.81 liras, according to Turkey's Central Bank data.

By Gulsen Cagatay

Anadolu Agency

energy@aa.com.tr